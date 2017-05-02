9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home + $20 Newegg Gift Card $114, Moto G Plus 64GB $200, Galaxy S7 Edge (refurb) $330, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google Home Personal Assistant $114 w/ $20 Newegg gift card

Moto G Plus 4th Gen. 64GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Black) $200 (Reg. $300)

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB Verizon (refurb): $330 (Reg. $570) | eBay

Acer Chromebook 14 (refurb): $186 (Orig. $300), more

NuAns NEO Android Smartphone made of stone, cork, denim, more

ASUS ZenWatch 3 Smart Watch: $209 (Reg. $229) | Amazon

Review: Logitech’s MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse masters all your devices

Review: The iLoud Monitor Speakers w/ Bluetooth and a micro footprint

Review: Leather iPhone CARDcase by DODOcase – slim, sleek, and useful

Top Running Shoes of 2017 for the Best Workout

9to5Rewards: Spiderlight Backpacker Kit for DSLR, GoPro and more! [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Harman Kardon’s HKTS 20 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System for $200

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Outlaw Tracker is a limited edition Porsche-inspired eBike with killer looks

KUMIITA is a robot that can teach your child programming

ALL-Controller supports your Xbox One, PS4 and iOS/Android devices

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker for $149 shipped ($50+ off)

Smartphone Accessories: Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker $29 Prime shipped, more

Fitbit discounts up to 40% off: Blaze $150, Flex 2 $60, Alta HR $130

Samsung and LG 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTVs from $899 shipped

LG 34-inch UltraWide WFHD Monitor w/ HDMI for $299 (Reg. $399)

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

