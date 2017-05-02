Google-funded ‘Science Playground’ now open at Seoul’s Gwacheon National Science Museum

Google Korea has announced today that a new Science Playground at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Seoul is now open thanks in part to a grant from Google.org.

Starting this week, families visiting the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Seoul can drop by the new Science Playground to dabble in activities and experiments where the young—and young at heart—can get a glimpse of what it’s like to be a scientist or an engineer.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

The new Science Playground is only loosely related to Google proper. Both it and the Kids Maker studio, which was opened at the same Korean museum in 2015, were possible through a grant from Google.org, the California company’s philanthropy division.

The Science Playground features many different programs that allow kids to explore what it’s like to be in science or engineering fields for a day:

“Challenge! 3D Modeling” — try your hand at 3D printing

“PLAY Block Coding” — get an introduction to robotics with LEGO’s WeDo Construction Set

“Hello Coding” — this is a crash course on the Scratch programming language, and the principles behind algorithms and coding

“Mission Robotics!” — experience robotics engineering and problem-solving using a VEX IQ kit

If you live in Seoul and have kiddos who might be interested, you can check out the schedule for the Science Playground here. Google says classes will be free for the next month, and after that, they’ll be about $5 per family.