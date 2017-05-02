Jelly’s 2.45-inch 4G smartphone with Android Nougat hits Kickstarter, orders ship in August

With the move to bezel-less screens, smartphones are only beginning to buck the trend of ever larger designs. Launching today as a Kickstarter is Jelly, a 4G smartphone that runs Android 7.0 and fits in the palm of your hand.

The Jelly is manufactured by Shanghai-based Unihertz and framed as the “ultimate answer to any situation where using a heavy, expensive primary phone is inconvenient.” While it can slide into the coin pocket of jeans, keep in mind the usability of a 2.45-inch display before you further gush about its cuteness.

There are two models with both sharing a quad-core 1.1GHz processor, 240 x 432 display at 201 PPI, and a 950mAh battery. The latter is rated for three days of ‘working time’ and seven days standby.

Unlocked with 2 SIM card slots, 4G speeds are supported on AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, with the phone also featuring Bluetooth 4.0. There’s an 8MP rear camera paired with a 2MP front facer.

Running Nougat, the base Jelly has 1GB of RAM paired with 8GB of internal storage, while the Pro doubles both specs. Storage is expandable via a microSD slot that supports up to 32GB cards.

Both models comes in white, black, and blue, with a $109 retail price for the base model and $125 for the Pro. However, as part of the Kickstater, prices start at $59 and $75, respectively. Orders are expected to ship in August.