Could a physical keyboard phone like the Keyone become your daily driver? [Poll]

Our review of the BlackBerry Keyone dropped today and one of the smartphone’s standout features is its physical keyboard. The problem with the physical keyboard, though, is that while some people love using it to quickly write out a message, others dislike it because it’s always there and takes real estate away from a potentially larger display. Could a physical keyboard phone like the Keyone become your daily driver?

BlackBerry is one of the classic smartphone brands that produced the handsets that everyone either wanted or owned. This was due in part because it was the “smartphone” of its day, but also because it had a full qwerty keyboard. These days, though, it is rare to find a smartphone that isn’t just a glass rectangle.

With a physical keyboard, you get the ability to actually type out a message and feel each key press under your fingers. But, as I mentioned in my comment piece about the keyboard, it isn’t for everyone. In the classic BlackBerry days, there wasn’t much you could do on the handsets that didn’t require a keyboard. These days, keyboards are mainly only used when messaging someone or when doing a quick Google search. For the most part, modern smartphones do so much more that don’t require a keyboard for more than a couple of seconds at a time.

So, could a physical keyboard phone like the Keyone become your daily driver? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!