Google Photos gets new Mother’s Day movie feature, here’s how to make one

Google Photos has long been able to intelligently (and automatically) create artsy videos from the photos and videos you upload to the service, but for Mother’s Day this year Google is letting you make something even more special. With just a few clicks, Google Photos can make a video based on your library to share with your mother next week (it’s coming up soon on May 14th!)…

1. Head over to Google Photos

The first thing you need to do, as Google notes on The Keyword, is head over to photos.google.com/mothersday. From there, you want to make sure you’re signed into the correct Google account. Obviously, you’re going to need to be signed into the account that has the bulk of the photos or videos you want Google to pull from for this video.

2. Pick a mom and some kids

From there, Google will prompt you to pick a mom (it only lets you pick one for this selection). Click next, and you’ll be able to pick the kids you want to appear in the video with her. For the kids side of things, you can pick as many people as you want (seriously, Google Photos let me pick all 76 people that were recognized in my library — Google doesn’t discriminate against family size).

3. Wait

After this, you’ll be presented with the following page, which tells you that the Photos Assistant is busy working on your video in the background.

4. Share!

From there, just click the “Go to Assistant” button, and wait a few minutes. As soon as your Mother’s Day video is finished, it should appear in your Assistant feed (you might need to reload the page). The only step left once the video is complete is to give it a quick watch (to make sure you like it!), and share it or save it. Click the share button will let you share to other people on Google Photos and external social networks like Facebook and Twitter. And click save will save to your Photos library.

