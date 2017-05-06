Google Wallpapers adds new ‘Art’ and ‘Solid Colors’ categories

Several days ago, the Google Wallpapers application received an update which brought with it a bunch of new wallpapers. With no official word from Google about these changes, we just figured that Google was refreshing and adding to the images made available to users. Shortly after, Google has pushed out another server-side update that has added two new wallpaper categories: Art and Solid Colors.

These two new wallpaper categories are pretty self-explanatory. The Art category showcases dozens of different pieces that appear to focus on nature, geometric shapes, and other abstract imagery. What’s nice is that when viewing the individual wallpapers within the app, you can tap on each image to see the piece’s name, the creator, or click on the “explore” button to learn more about the item.

The Solid Colors category is the perfect companion for anyone who just likes to keep their phone as simple and minimalist as possible. With this wallpaper pack selected, you will receive a new solid color wallpaper every day. These range from all of your standard colors (red, blue, green, etc.) to different shades and variations of the entire color palette.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to head on over to the Play Store and download Google Wallpapers. It’s free and it will automatically change your phone’s background daily with a high-quality image from one of the categories found within the app if you choose to do so.

Thanks for the tip, @YTSecurity!