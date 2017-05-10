Google Search adds ‘Events’ view to find and filter nearby activities on Android, iOS

Google Search on mobile is adding a new view that better surfaces and summarizes events from sites like Eventbrite and Ticketmaster. Available on mobile, users will now be able to filter based on location and other factors.

Nintendo Switch

Searching for “art events this weekend” or “jazz concerts in Austin” will surface a new Events card as the first result. Users can expand this view to take up the full screen by tapping “More events,” with a carousel of convenient date filters on top.

Activities listed in this card provide a quick summary with the event title, date and time, and location. After selecting an event, users will be directed to the appropriate vendor website or app, if installed, to purchase or reserve tickets.

As part of today’s launch, results from Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, Meetup, Vividseats, Jambase, LiveNation, Burbio, Allevents.in, Bookmyshow.com, StubHub, Bandsintown, Yext and Eventful will be surfaced and formatted for this new view.

However, any service can be listed in Events, with Google providing developer guidelines to ensure that activities show up in the new view. Events is beginning to rollout today on the Google app for Android and iOS, as well as the mobile website in the United States.