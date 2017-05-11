With the removal of Samsung’s trademarked physical home button from the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the procedure for taking a screenshot has slightly changed. Thankfully, Samsung is now using the standard Android method, but the company has also included several other ways to capture sections of your smartphone’s display…

How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S8 with the physical buttons:

Navigate to the screen which you wish to take a screenshot of. At the same time, press and hold down the Power button and Volume down button. Hold the buttons until there is a bouncing animation on the screen. If you have the sound turned on, there will also be a sound effect.

How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S8 with the Smart Select Edge Panel: