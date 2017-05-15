ASUS will reportedly ditch Android Wear and its ZenWatch wearable lineup soon

Android Wear has had a particularly tough time over the past several months, with the 2.0 “relaunch” not quite being the success story everyone was hoping for. Due to the lack of traction in the market, OEMs have been ditching the OS, with many customers also looking at other options. Now, ASUS is reportedly looking to bow out…

According to a report from Digitimes, ASUS is “likely” to soon ditch its ZenWatch lineup, discontinuing both older models like the ZenWatch 2, and newer options such as the ZenWatch 3. Sources even stated that the lineup only sees shipments of 5,000-6,000 units per month, which is certainly low compared to the competition.

One of the line’s issues catching on could be the design of previous models, as customers were a bit more likely to adopt circular smartwatches. However, even the company’s new ZenWatch 3, which is circular, hasn’t seen much success despite that watch’s low price point and good-looking design.

There’s no word on when ASUS will ditch the ZenWatch product line or what customers should expect in terms of future support with current ZenWatch hardware.