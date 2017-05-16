Mophie’s new Galaxy S8/S8+ cases add up to 3,300 mAh of extra power for $99, available now

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are two of the best phones you can buy today, but they don’t pack the best battery life, especially in the case of the smaller S8. Both should get most people through a day, but that’s about it. Thankfully, Mophie has a solution with its new battery cases for both phones.

Mophie’s “juice pack” cases for the S8 and S8+ are both priced at $99 and offer quite a bit of extra battery life. For the standard Galaxy S8, the case offers an additional 2,950 mAh battery which extends the life of the phone by up to 33 hours. For the S8+, the case adds 3,300 mAh of power which extends the battery life by up to 39 hours. In either case, you’re getting plenty of extra power to get anyone through a full day.

Further, these cases both feature pass through fast charging over USB-C, as well as built-in universal wireless charging (Qi & PMA). That also includes Mophie’s “ChargeForce” wireless charging options.

Like other battery cases, this, of course, adds a bit of bulk, coming in at about 18mm on the S8 case and 19mm on the S8+ case. Do keep in mind, though, that number will include the phone once inserted.

Mophie’s online store has both the Galaxy S8 Juice Pack and the Galaxy S8+ Juice Pack in stock now for $99.