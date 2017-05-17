Expeditions AR brings volcanoes and DNA molecules to the classroom

Google’s popular education-focused Expeditions program has allowed over two million students to immerse themselves in new environments and get a close look at monuments and other items of interest using the Cardboard VR headsets. Now the program is moving from virtual to augmented reality.

Expeditions AR uses Tango-compatible smartphones like the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro to put the study subjects directly in the classroom.

Launching this fall through Google’s Pioneer Program, users will be able to point their AR-ready devices at specific points in the classroom and find volcanoes, the Statue of David, DNA molecules, and more awaiting them. The objects are fully interactive; Google’s demo video shows a volcano erupting, billowing out smoke and lava.

Much like the original Expeditions for VR, Expeditions AR looks to be an exciting new project that will undoubtedly get students more excited​and involved in their studies.