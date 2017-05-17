Google announces Assistant for iPhone at Google I/O

As previously rumored, Google today announced during its I/O developer conference that its Assistant platform is coming to iOS. The virtual assistant will arrive soon as a standalone app for iPhone, initially for users in the US. Previously the Siri competitor was only available through its Allo messaging app and for Android and Google Home devices.

Google also announced some other improvements for Assistant today including the ability to type with assistant on phones. The company noted that many people don’t want to speak to their virtual assistants in public spaces, for example, and so the typing feature will allow them to interact with the platform without having to use voice commands.

In addition,Google announced that Google Lens will have Assistant integration, allowing users to take a photo at real world items to get information via Assistant.