Google Lens adds visual AI intelligence and actions to Android, Assistant, more

At I/O 2017, Sundar Pichai announced Google Lens, a set of vision-based computing capabilities that can understand what you’re looking at and provide actions to interact with the world around you. It will first launch on Android, Photos, and Assistant…

A part of Google Assistant, users can take images of flowers or labels and be provided with appropriate actions. For example, taking a picture of a flower will identify the exact type and snapping a router password label will automatically connect you to the network.

In Assistant, snapping an image will provide a card overlay featuring reviews, ratings, and other information for restaurants or a list of search suggestions just underneath an image.

Google Lens in Google Photos can identify what buildings or locations are featured in an image. The same applies to paintings and screenshots, with a new Lens button on every image.

