Huawei MediaPad T3-7 is available now at a Walmart near you

Huawei refreshed its tablet lineup today with the affordable new MediaPad T3-7, now available exclusively online and at over 2300 Walmart locations across the US. For just $89, it’s a small, thin tablet targeted towards users of all ages, with content control options to keep children from accessing things they shouldn’t.

The MediaPad T3-7 has a 7-inch IPS display with fairly small 6.1mm bezels, and the aluminum unibody enclosure measures in at 8.6mm thick and 243 grams. For connectivity’s sake, it supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi.

The front and rear cameras are both 2 MP, which should be good enough for video calling or scanning documents – though probably not much else. Internally, the T3-7 has 16 GB of onboard storage, expandable via microSD up to an additional 128 GB.

At $89, the T3-7 sits within impulse buy territory for shoppers who don’t need all the bells and whistles of a premium tablet. With an aluminum design, slim bezels, and Android 6.0, it certainly looks more compelling than the off-brand tablets you’d typically find at its price range.