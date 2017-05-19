Do you prefer using keyboard or voice input with Google Assistant? [Poll]

This past week at I/O 2017, Google finally introduced a long-awaited and requested feature for Google Assistant: keyboard input. Although it is already quick and easy to trigger Assistant with your voice and ask a question, you couldn’t use it when in a quiet environment. Now that keyboard should be rolling out to all, which form of input do you prefer using?

We got our first hint that Google might be adding keyboard input to Assistant back in January after an APK teardown. Now that it is here, users can use it within Assistant by just tapping on the keyboard icon after launching the virtual assistant.

There are pros and cons for each use case. The quickest way to activate Assistant is by using the “Ok, Google” phrase and then asking it a question. The downside of this is that you don’t always want to ask it a question out loud and then have it vocally respond. Using the keyboard fixes these issues, but the process can be much slower as there are several steps required before you can type in your query.

So, do you prefer using keyboard input or voice input when communicating with Google Assistant? Or does your preference depend on the situation? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!