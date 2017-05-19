Google’s Dave Burke was asked about Fuchsia at I/O 2017 fireside chat, says it’s independent from Android

Google I/O 2017 has now wrapped up, but before it did, someone made sure to ask the Android development team about Google’s Fuchsia OS. The question was passed over to Dave Burke, Android’s VP of Engineering, who stated that Fuchsia was being developed independently from Android…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

In his response, Burke said that Fuchsia is an “early-stage experimental project,” along with an unknown number of other projects. What is different, though, is that Fuchsia is open source which allows outsiders to see the code and contribute to it. Having the code in hand is how we were able to go hands-on with an early build of Fuchsia.

Below is the transcript of Burke’s response from the below video:

How do you spell Fuchsia? Fuchsia is a early-stage experimental project. We, you know, we actually have lots of cool early projects at Google. I think what’s interesting here is it’s open source, so people can see it and comment on it. Like lots of early stage projects it’s gonna probably pivot and morph. There’s some really smart people on it, people we’ve worked with who are great. And so it’s kind of exciting to see what happens. But it’s definitely a different sort of independent project to android. And yeah, that’s basically it.

The takeaway message here is that Fuchsia is a project that is still in its early stages and is not being developed alongside Android. Burke didn’t share any specifics about what Fuchsia will do in the future, but he did say that it will “probably pivot and morph.” We’ll just have to wait and see what Google decides to do with Fuchsia, if anything at all.