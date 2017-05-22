Samsung offering Galaxy S8 BOGO deal that doesn’t involve annoying monthly credits

The Galaxy S8 is the best phone Samsung has ever made, and it’s easily one of the best Android devices ever made. However, that comes at a cost. For the base Galaxy S8, you’ll need to fork over at least $750, which is no small number for any phone, and that only gets worse when you’re buying a couple within a family. Now, Samsung is making it easier to pick up its latest flagship with an excellent deal on its website.

Long story short, Samsung is offering a buy one get one free deal on the S8 or S8+ (or a combo if you’d like) that refunds the full cost of the phone, at least if you’re buying the standard S8.

What’s the catch? Really, there aren’t any. The only major requirement is that you have to activate at least one of the two S8s on an active T-Mobile account, which you can do via Samsung’s website as well. Once one of the phones is active, Samsung will start the process of refunding up to $750 to your original payment method, and it will be back within 7-10 days. That’s a pretty awesome change from what we generally see with these BOGO deals, which is generally a prepaid card or annoying monthly credits.

Samsung is offering this deal for a “limited time” only, and it’s also including the free case, Netflix, and microSD card it’s offering to other buyers. This is really just nothing short of an excellent deal, so if you’re in the market for an S8, head to Samsung’s website and check it out.