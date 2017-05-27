This week’s top stories: Google Pixel IMEIs blacklisted, Galaxy S8 Active leak, Snapdragon 835 coming to OnePlus 5, & more

In this week’s top stories: Some Google Pixel devices purchased through Project Fi (and then resold) are showing up with their IMEIs blacklisted, we saw the first leaks of the forthcoming Galaxy S8 Active, a new “Personalize Google Photos by choosing your face” prompt is showing up in Google Photos, and more…

We kick things off this week looking at an interesting debacle involving Google Pixel devices purchased through Project Fi that are showing up blacklisted, Google Photos starts asking users to identify their face, contacts for Suggested Sharing, and Google 7.3 adds app shortcuts on Android 7.1+, Google Lens icon, and more.

Also, the forthcoming OnePlus 5 is confirmed to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the first HTC U11 samples show up with great low-light performance, and Andy Rubin and Essential tease their upcoming smartphone launch.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

