This week’s top stories: Google Pixel IMEIs blacklisted, Galaxy S8 Active leak, Snapdragon 835 coming to OnePlus 5, & more
In this week’s top stories: Some Google Pixel devices purchased through Project Fi (and then resold) are showing up with their IMEIs blacklisted, we saw the first leaks of the forthcoming Galaxy S8 Active, a new “Personalize Google Photos by choosing your face” prompt is showing up in Google Photos, and more…
We kick things off this week looking at an interesting debacle involving Google Pixel devices purchased through Project Fi that are showing up blacklisted, Google Photos starts asking users to identify their face, contacts for Suggested Sharing, and Google 7.3 adds app shortcuts on Android 7.1+, Google Lens icon, and more.
Also, the forthcoming OnePlus 5 is confirmed to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the first HTC U11 samples show up with great low-light performance, and Andy Rubin and Essential tease their upcoming smartphone launch.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Some Google Pixel devices purchased through Project Fi are being blacklisted
- First Galaxy S8 Active leak reveals no curves and more bezel, same 18:9 display
- Snapdragon 835 processor confirmed for the OnePlus 5
- First HTC U11 camera samples reveal stunning nighttime performance [Gallery]
- Andy Rubin’s Essential teases announcement of ‘something big’ on May 30th
Android Wear |
- Review: ZTE Quartz is the budget smartwatch to beat [Video]
- I finally found my favorite Apple Watch band for Android Wear/Gear smartwatches
- Moto says Android Wear 2.0 is hitting the 2nd gen. Moto 360 ‘as early as today’
Apps |
- Google Photos starts asking users to identify their face, contacts for Suggested Sharing
- Google 7.3 adds app shortcuts on Android 7.1+, Google Lens icon, and more [APK Teardown]
- Hangouts for Android loses SMS support today, these are the best alternatives
- Keyboard in Google Assistant adds suggestions row w/ full search phrases, replaces Gboard’s
- Google introduces ‘Family Group’ for sharing Photos, Calendar, YouTube TV, and more
- Google Voice 5.2 adds useful widgets, including a miniature inbox, and call screening
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with 5 Android apps and games you should download in May 2017 [Video]
- Review: ZTE Blade X Max brings a big screen to Cricket Wireless at a small price [Video]
- Android vulnerability gives an attacker complete control of device, even when locked [Video]