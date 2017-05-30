Google pulling the plug on Nik Collection of photo editing tools, will no longer be updated

A lot of Google’s awesome software is free, and the company made a lot of photographers happy last year when it dropped the price tag on its $150 collection of photo editing tools, the Nik Collection. Today, however, Google has revealed that it will no longer be providing updates to that suite.

The announcement was quietly added to Google’s Nik Collection homepage (via PetaPixel). A brief banner explains that Google would no longer be making additions to the collection, nor would it be updating the current tools.

The Nik Collection is free and compatible with Mac OS X 10.7 through 10.10; Windows Vista, 7, 8; and Adobe Photoshop through CC 2015. We have no plans to update the Collection or add new features over time.

For the immediate future, this won’t affect most users. The software will continue to work as it does now for the foreseeable future, it just won’t see future updates. However, as Apple and Microsoft update their operating systems, the Nik Collection will eventually end up incompatible.