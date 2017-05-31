Minor Pixel Launcher update tweaks the Google Search pill

Debuting on Google’s first wholly-made phone, the Pixel Launcher has not received a significant update since October. Rather, there have been minor tweaks and continuing in that line is a slight change to the Google Search pill.

This visual change in version 7.1.1-3862848 has the Search pill connect to the Google app via a transparent strip. Previously, it was the same gray shade as the pill.

The change was first seen on the Pixel Launcher with the second Android O Developer Preview. While minor, it helps make the interface chrome slightly less visible and fade away.

At I/O 2017 earlier this month, we encountered a new launcher running on the Pixel that integrates with Android Instant Apps. The built-in search feature in the app drawer allows users to search for Instant Apps and the Play Store.

On the design front, it has a very interesting search bar located at the very bottom just above the on-screen buttons and under the dock. It forgoes the useful weather widget, but we have already seen in previous A/B tests a full search bar and no pill.

Updates to the Pixel Launcher usually coincide with the monthly Android updates for the Pixel. However, just last week, the Play Store listing noted that there was a recent update on May 24th.