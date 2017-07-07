Has your Android device been updated to Nougat yet? [Poll]

Android hit a milestone this past month as Nougat — versions 7.0 and 7.1 combined — finally made its way onto 11.5% of devices. Even though the next version of the operating system is set to go live in the next couple of months, this is sort of a big deal as a tenth of the market is now on the latest stable build of Android.

Has your Android phone and or tablet been updated to Nougat yet or are you still waiting for your OEM to upgrade your device?

There is no question that Android has a fragmentation problem. The problem is most apparent when looking at the complete breakdown of the distribution of Android builds.

As of July 6th, Nougat is now at 11.5% with Marshmallow topping the leaderboard with 31.8%. Lollipop and KitKat still make up 30.1% and 17.1%, respectively, of all Android devices being used worldwide.

So, are you a part of the 11.5% of all Android users who have been upgraded to Nougat? If not, what version of Android are you running? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

