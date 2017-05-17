Google Home adding hands-free calling, proactive assistance, Bluetooth streaming

At I/O 2017, Google has announced a slew of new features for their Home connected speaker. Major new features include hands-free calling, Bluetooth support, and visual responses.
There are four major features that will be coming to all Google Home devices in the coming months.
- Proactive Assistance Google Home will now provide proactive alerts and notifications for useful information, like traffic alerts.
- Hands-Free Calling Users can now call any landline or mobile number in the US or Canada for free with “Hey Google, call [X].” No additional set-up is required as this is a standard phone call. The user receiving the call will see a private number, with users also having the option to link their phone number.
- Your Favorite Entertainment Spotify will be adding their free music tier to Google Home, with SoundCloud and Deezer also supporting Home. Additionally, users can stream music from their Android or iPhone device via Bluetooth. HBO Now, Hulu, and a number of other partners will also be adding support for casting to TV.
- Visual Responses Google Home will send responses that have images to your TV (via Chromecast), phone, or any other appropriate screen in your house.