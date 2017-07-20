Should Google add a news feed to its homepage? [Poll]

Since its inception, Google’s homepage has not changed much. On it, you will see the company’s logo and the search bar. Besides some links around the borders, Google.com is pretty sparse. Then, after Google unveiled a revamp of Feed, rumors started floating around that it would one day be added to the search giant’s homepage.

Do you think Google should place a news feed or something else on its homepage?

Now before you get upset, we reached out to Google about the rumors and the company quickly clarified its intentions. While Google does plan to add some version of the Feed to the mobile web version of Google.com, it doesn’t have any plan to do so in the desktop view.

Google also let us know that on mobile, the Google homepage won’t look identical to the Feed. As the company is still in the early testing stages of even possibly implementing this change, there is still a chance that the homepage will go untouched and Google will let people view the Feed as they would normally on their phones.

So, would you be upset if Google added something like a news feed to its homepage on desktop or mobile? Are there other things you wish Google would place on the web page? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

