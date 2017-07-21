DeAMPify allows you to automatically ditch AMP links for the full site

Several days ago, we ran a poll asking readers if they actually preferred using AMP links over loading the full website when reading something on their phones. While a majority answered that they were more inclined, some readers went to the comment section to voice why they actually prefer loading the entire web page. DeAMPify might just be the perfect app for them as it quickly converts all AMP links that have been tapped on into the full mobile site…

AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) work by taking the bare minimum from a single article (the body of text, the website’s advertisements, and a little site-specific branding) and loading it on a mobile browser. Going this route makes the mobile website much faster, but at the same time, it strips sites down to almost nothing. Based on those comments mentioned above, not everyone is a fan of this, especially when it gets rid of the comment section.

DeAMPify is a free application (with in-app purchases) that is now on the Play Store. It works by first being set as the default URL handler for AMP-specific URLs. Once you open a link with the application, DeAMPify scrapes the AMP’s HTML for the page’s original URL. From there, the app hands the new link to your default mobile web browser.

XDA Developers got a first look at the application and have created the below video demonstrating just how fast DeAMPify works.

This main AMP bypassing feature is what you get with the free version of DeAMPify. If you want a little more control over when and where AMP links are de-AMPed, you will need to purchase the pro version of the application.

With your in-app payment, you get two new features: the ability set URL exceptions and Tasker integration. The URL exception is great if there are specific websites that you want to load the entire article for every time while using AMP on others. Tasker integration is great because you can tell DeAMPify to not run when you’re on WiFi.

As I said before, DeAMPify is free to download from the Play Store. If you’ve ever wished AMP links didn’t exist, this might just become your new favorite application.

