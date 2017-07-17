Are you more inclined to click on an AMP link than a regular one? [Poll]

Over the weekend, we noticed that the news articles that are served to users through Google Now are now Accelerated Mobile Pages. AMP links take users to a stripped down version of a publisher’s website that only includes the news story, advertisements, and some site specific styling. What these give users is a clean and easy to read website that doesn’t use their data to load an entire mobile site.

Do you ever find yourself in situations where you would be more likely to click an AMP link rather than a regular one?

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

AMP, created by Google to help accelerate the mobile web, provides what could easily be argued the ideal version of a website when you want the news article but nothing else. AMP itself has been growing in popularity for some time now, with more publishers enabling the service on its sites. While we’re just now seeing it show up in Google Now, AMP links, highlighted by the lightning bolt icon, has been appearing in Google Search for some time now.

So, when looking for something to read on the internet, are you hesitant to click on a link that isn’t AMP? Are there times that you don’t want to load an entire website? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!