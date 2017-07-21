Have you lost interest in Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone? [Poll]

The Android community became extremely excited when Andy Rubin, the founder of the Android operating system, announced that his latest startup, Essential, was building a phone. Even before anything was known about the device, there was an enormous amount of hype around the handset just because Rubin was a part of the company. Unfortunately, after announcing the device, Essential has missed its launch period with no exact release timeline.

After missing its deadline to release the handset, have you lost interest in the Essential Phone?

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

Today, after being almost radio silent since unveiling the phone, Essential finally posted on its social media accounts and emailed customers that due to carrier and regulatory certifications, the handset would be delayed for a couple more weeks. What this means is that those excited to spend $700 or more on the device will be waiting until at least August if not September for their new smartphone.

So, are you still interested in the Essential Phone? Do you still think after all of the delays that it’s worth purchasing? At this point do you just plan to wait a bit longer for the Moto Z2 Force, Galaxy Note 8, or Pixel 2? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: