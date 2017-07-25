Moto Z2 Force Specs

Full hardware specifications for Motorola’s Moto Z2 Force
Lenovo has officially unveiled the Moto Z2 Force, the successor to last year’s Z Force. This year Motorola has updated the device to feature a dual 12MP camera setup and a thinner design, but at the cost of a smaller battery. If you would like to find out more about the Moto Z2 Force, you will find the device’s full spec sheet and other related articles about the handset below the break.
|Moto Z2 Force
|Specification
|Android version
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat (Upgrade to Android O soon)
|Screen size
|5.5-inch AMOLED
|Resolution
|2,560 x 1,440 pixels
|PPI
|534 ppi
|Primary camera
|Dual 12 MP, laser & phase detection autofocus, OIS, dual tone LED flash
|Front camera
|8 MP, dual tone LED flash
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.35 GHz Octa-Core 835 (MSM8998) with Adreno 540 GPU
|Storage
|64GB
|Expandable storage up to
|2TB
|RAM
|4GB
|Battery
|2730mAh (nonremovable)
|Ports
|USB Type-C (Used for charging, data, and audio playback)
|Weight
|143g
|Dimensions
|76 x 155.8 x 6.1 mm
|Other features
|Water repellent nano-coating, Moto Mods, 15W TurboPower charging, Bluetooth 4.3 (5.0 after Android O update), fingerprint sensor below display
|Color options
|Super Black, Fine Gold, Lunar Grey (T-Mobile exclusive)
|Carrier availability
|AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon | August 10, 2017
|Base price off-contract
|~$799
|In-box accessories
|3.5mm to USB-C headphone port adapter, USB TurboPower wall adaptor, USB-A to USB-C cable