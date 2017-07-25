Moto Z2 Force Specs

Jul. 25th 2017

Full hardware specifications for Motorola’s Moto Z2 Force

Lenovo has officially unveiled the Moto Z2 Force, the successor to last year’s Z Force. This year Motorola has updated the device to feature a dual 12MP camera setup and a thinner design, but at the cost of a smaller battery. If you would like to find out more about the Moto Z2 Force, you will find the device’s full spec sheet and other related articles about the handset below the break.

Moto Z2 Force Specification
Android version Android 7.1.1 Nougat (Upgrade to Android O soon)
Screen size 5.5-inch AMOLED
Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 pixels
PPI 534 ppi
Primary camera Dual 12 MP, laser & phase detection autofocus, OIS, dual tone LED flash
Front camera 8 MP, dual tone LED flash
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.35 GHz Octa-Core 835 (MSM8998) with Adreno 540 GPU
Storage 64GB
Expandable storage up to 2TB
RAM 4GB
Battery 2730mAh (nonremovable)
Ports USB Type-C (Used for charging, data, and audio playback)
Weight 143g
Dimensions 76 x 155.8 x 6.1 mm
Other features Water repellent nano-coating, Moto Mods, 15W TurboPower charging, Bluetooth 4.3 (5.0 after Android O update), fingerprint sensor below display
Color options Super Black, Fine Gold, Lunar Grey (T-Mobile exclusive)
Carrier availability AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon | August 10, 2017
Base price off-contract ~$799
In-box accessories 3.5mm to USB-C headphone port adapter, USB TurboPower wall adaptor, USB-A to USB-C cable

