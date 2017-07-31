First Essential Phone screenshot shows just how big the phone’s status bar is

Andy Rubin and co.’s Essential Phone is finally gearing up to launch sometime in the next few weeks, and while it was officially announced all the way back at the end of May, small details about the handset are still trickling in. The latest is a screenshot from the phone shared by Essential’s Jason Mackenzie, showing a larger-than-usual status bar…

The screenshot was shared in the context of a conversation unrelated to the status bar, but that top-of-screen black bar of icons is the only interesting thing to see here. As you can see, screenshots from the phone are going to reflect the new thicker status bar, which compensates for the fact that the phone has a bezel-less display and a small camera cutout along the top edge.

We’re fairly certain this is the first screenshot from the phone to appear on the web. And since the phone is nearing launch, it’s pretty likely that this is an accurate representation of what screenshots from the phone will look like when taken from a unit running production software.

The Essential Phone is going to be priced starting at $699, and brings a near-bezel-free design (as you can see above), a premium titanium and ceramic body, a connector for modular accessories, and an impressive spec sheet. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 13MP dual-rear-camera and an 8MP front shooter.

