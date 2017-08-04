Google creating AMP-based Snapchat Discover competitor w/ content appearing in Search

A day after news surfaced that Google was interested in buying Snap last year, a new report notes that Google is developing a “Snapchat-like media content” format based on AMP. Working with several partners, it will allow publishers to create Discover-like visual content similar to Stories.

Known as “Stamp,” even the name is an homage to how it’s based off AMP, with the “St” standing for stories and the rest referring to the Accelerated Mobile Pages that load a streamlined and faster version of an article.

The format would be near identical in design to Snapchat Stories that publications often use to show off articles in visually creative ways:

Participating publishers would run stories that could be several swipeable slides encompassing text, photos and video, just as on Snapchat, the people familiar with the situation say.

Like AMP, Stamp content would appear in Google Search results, which the Wall Street Journal notes would give “publishers a big built-in audience for Stamp stories.” Additionally, they could also appear in other Google products, as well as directly on publisher sites.

The latter is notably different from Snaphcat’s walled-off format and reflects a more open approach. Google is working with publishers like CNN, MIC, Time, and Vox Media. Stamp could be announced as early as next week.

