LG V30: Hands-on photos leak of handset in HITRECORD promo videos [Gallery]

At this point, there is very little that we don’t yet know about the LG V30. Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen leaked renders of the smartphone, reports about the device’s cameras and its floating second display, and now hands-on photos of production-level hardware…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

Over the last several years, LG has partnered with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and HITRECORD to help promote the company’s latest hardware offerings. This year appears to be no different as videos were uploaded to HITRECORD’s website that were both shot on and showed off the LG V30.

Unfortunately, the videos have now been pulled down, but thanks to screenshots captured by Droid-Life, we can see what the V30’s finalized hardware looks like.

First and foremost, these images almost perfectly match the leaked renders we saw last month. Secondly, while we don’t get a look at the floating second display, we do get a closer look at the “bezel-less” FullVision display and the camera’s interface. These photos also appear to show a slightly curved screen which was hinted at in a leaked outline from the device’s owner’s manual.

While there isn’t much else to learn, LG will be officially announcing the V30 at IFA on August 31.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: