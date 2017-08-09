The T-Mobile REVVL T1 is shown off in hands-on photos; final price set at $125

A few days ago, Evan Blass took to Twitter to outline all of the specifications for the upcoming T-Mobile REVVL T1 smartphone. These specifications and previous renders for the phone already gave us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the handset, but we now have an even better look at it thanks to new hands-on photos.

These new pictures confirm the design of the REVVL T1 that we were already anticipating , but they do give us a better idea of how the phone will actually look in person. The back of the T1 features a very glossy plastic finish, and the rear 13MP camera appears to protrude from the body a fair amount as well. The rear-mounted fingerprint sensor lies beneath the camera, and the front of the T1 shows off its 5.5-inch 1080p display, front-facing speaker setup, and 5MP front-facing camera with its own flash.

Following Blass’s sharing of these photos, T-Mobile’s support account on Twitter was quick to hop into the conversation to answer questions that people still had about the phone. Thanks to the “Uncarrier,” we can confirm that the T-Mobile REVVL T1 will have a full retail price of $125, and will also be available for $0 down + $5/month with JUMP! On Demand and $5 down + $5/month on EIP.

T-Mobile Revvl in the wild, with retail package pic.twitter.com/UHpWTgUkyL — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 8, 2017

T-Mobile’s REVVL T1 is still set to launch on August 10, and while it may not be the most powerful phone of 2017, it does look like it’ll be packing a very impressive punch for such a small price tag.

