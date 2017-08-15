Do you plan to give Allo a second shot after the release of its web client? [Poll]

Since its launch, Google Allo has been highly criticized for its lack of features and for the fact that it could only be used on a smartphone. Since then, Google has been slowly rolling out updates to improve the service, but it wasn’t until today when Allo for web launched that the instant messenger might have finally become a viable means of communication.

One of Google Allo’s main flaws was the fact that it could only be used on a smartphone. In a world where people can send text messages from their computer as well as their mobile devices, Allo has not been a convenient way to communicate. While it isn’t perfect, Allo’s latest update at least now makes it possible to chat right from a computer’s web browser.

Joe wrote earlier that he thinks Allo is worth taking a second look at:

When you look at everything that Allo now brings to the table, it only makes sense to at least give it another chance as your messaging platform of choice — especially now that you can access your conversations at home and on the go. It may not be as full-featured as some of its competitors, and it still doesn’t have SMS support (and probably never will), but most of the critical pieces are in place now.

So, now that Allo for web is live do you plan to give Google’s newest messaging application another shot? Do you need Google to implement further features before you do? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

