Android Instant Apps now work on 500 million devices across the globe

Google first announced Android Instant Apps — the service that allows you to use partial apps via Chrome — back at I/O 2016. The rollout has been a slow one to say the least, and following Android Instant Apps first going live as “limited tests” back in January, Google has announced that more than 500 million devices now have access to it…

Google officially launched Android Instant Apps a few months back at this year’s I/O in June, and since that time, the company has been doing as much as it can to expand the service to as many devices as possible. The rollout has brought Instant Apps to 500 million phones/tablets over the course of just about two months — an impressive feat.

The ability to use a sections of full-fledged apps without having to actually download new software to your device is certainly convenient, and for applications that you really only use every once in a great while, Android Instant Apps offers a considerably more enjoyable experience than what you’d find with a mobile version of a website.

Some of the biggest names that have made use of Android Instant Apps include the likes of Vimeo, Jet, Realtor.com, and the NYTimes Crosswords. Google reports that Android Instant Apps has helped increase Vimeo’s session duration by as much as 130%, and it’s also helped Jet see a conversion rate jump of 27%.

To check and see whether or not you currently have access to Android Instant Apps, go to Settings -> Google -> and if you have access to the service, you’ll see a tab for Instant Apps.

