When Google launched its smart assistant-powered speaker, many were surprised by how great the device’s speaker actually sounds. This made Home perfect for listening to music, but there was no way to connect to it over Bluetooth for those who wanted to play audio stored locally on a device. Thankfully, Google has now added that functionality…

UAG Cases

First announced at Google I/O 2017, the ability to connect to a Google Home over Bluetooth has now been rolled out to a majority of customers. The process to pair is a bit cumbersome but shouldn’t need to be repeated once completed.

How to connect to Google Home over Bluetooth

Launch the Home application on your phone or tablet Tap on the Devices button located on the top right side of the display which resembles a speaker and television Find the Google Home you would like to connect to, select the three dot menu icon, and tap on Settings Scroll down to the bottom of the menu and select Paired Bluetooth devices Tap on Enable Pairing Mode Dialog will pop-up directing you to now go to your phone or tablet’s Bluetooth settings and pair it with your Google Home When pairing is successful, your Google Home will play a chime, and you will now be able to listen to music through it just like any other Bluetooth speaker

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: