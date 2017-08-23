Samsung confirms that a new Gear smartwatch will be announced next week

Following months of rumors and constant reports, Samsung officially took the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 8 today. The latest entry in the Note lineup looks like a force to be reckoned with, but in just a week’s time, Samsung will have another heavy-hitter to announce — a brand new Gear smartwatch.

In an interview with CNBC, Samsung’s President of its Mobile Division, DJ Koh, confirmed that the company will be announcing a new Gear S smartwatch next week. The announcement will take place at IFA in Berlin, and considering how great the Gear S3 turned out, we’re ecstatic to see what Samsung has lined up for us this year.

Samsung has yet to release a wearable so far in 2017, with last year seeing the release of both the Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2. Samsung could announce the Gear S4 next week, but according to previous reports, we could see something else entirely.

Back at the beginning of the month, Samsung SmartLab sent out a survey to select individuals describing a product concept that would “take the best bits from [the] Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2.” This product was said to come in a smaller form factor than the Gear S3, and it would offer both smartwatch and fitness-tracking capabilities.

A few days later, an FCC listing popped up for a gadget called the Samsung Gear Sport. The assumption is that the Gear Sport is the product concept that Samsung SmartLabs was initially describing, but what’s interesting is that nowhere in the FCC listing was the term “smartwatch” actually used.

So, what can we expect from Samsung’s press conference at IFA? Despite the “smartwatch” name not yet associated directly with the Gear Sport, we’d still be surprised if this new gadget didn’t make some sort of appearance next week.

It’s entirely possible that Samsung will take this time to announce the Gear S4, but alongside this and the Gear Fit 2 Pro that we’re also anticipating, there’s no reason Samsung couldn’t have a third unveiling in the form of the Gear Sport.

IFA officially begins on Friday, September 1, meaning that we should get an announcement from Samsung either on or near this date.

