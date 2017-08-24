BlackBerry Keyone: Officially heading to AT&T on September 1 in Space Black color

The BlackBerry Keyone is certainly one of the more interesting phones we’ve seen so far this year, and although it may not be perfect, it sill offers more to love than hate. The Keyone initially launched as a Sprint exclusive here in the US, but the device will soon be making its way to AT&T in a brand-new color.

AT&T announced this morning that the BlackBerry Keyone will officially be available through the carrier starting on September 1. The phone has all of the same specifications as the Keyone that’s been available on Sprint for a few months now, but AT&T will be offering the Keyone is a really striking Space Black color option.

The Space Black Keyone appears to be the same Limited Edition Black Keyone that launched in India earlier this month, and this comes as a really nice surprise considering we weren’t expecting this variant of the phone to ever find its way Stateside. However, unlike the black Keyone released in India, the Space Black unit heading to AT&T won’t feature upgraded specs over the base model.

As a quick refresher, the BlackBerry Keyone comes with a 4.5-inch 1080 x 1620 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM, 12MP rear camera, and a massive 3,505 mAh battery.

Below the display is the iconic physical keyboard, and in addition to the fingerprint scanner that’s built into the space bar, each of the 52 buttons can be remapped as custom shortcuts to open an app, launch the Google Assistant, hop into your settings, etc.

The Blackberry Keyone will be available on AT&T for $16.67/month for 30 months, which works out to a total cost of $500.

