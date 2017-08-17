BlackBerry Keyone: Sprint is working on a fix for unremovable bloatware

At the beginning of the week, we reported that BlackBerry Keyone users on Sprint were experiencing an issue with not being able to completely delete pre-installed apps from the phone. Our assumption at the time was that this had to do with a bug with the SprintID system app, and thanks to a confirmation from the carrier, that does in fact appear to be the case…

A representative from Sprint has confirmed that Sprint Mobile ID, the app that’s used for loading up its phones with applications right out of the box, isn’t working properly on the Keyone and that an update should be on its way soon to prevent the system app from reinstalling bloatware when trying to uninstall or disable it from the phone.

Sprint says that Sprint Mobile ID is “designed to engage only at the time of activation” and that “once the process is complete, Sprint Mobile ID is not intended to run again.”

There’s currently no word from the carrier as to when it will be releasing an update to resolve this issue, but in the meantime, Sprint did provide a temporary fix.

If you have a BlackBerry Keyone on Sprint, navigate to Settings -> Apps -> Blackberry Launcher -> View Details in Play Store. Once you’re here, uninstall the app, restart the Keyone, and the issue should disappear.

We’d obviously prefer that this problem with the Sprint Keyone was never an issue in the first place, but it is reassuring to know that a fix is coming soon. We’d imagine that this is a relatively simple thing to patch, so keep your eyes peeled for an incoming software update.

