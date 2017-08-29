Verizon is starting to update its Google Pixel and Pixel XL to Android 8.0 Oreo

Just about a week ago, Google released the official factory images for Android 8.0 Oreo following the unveiling of its dessert name and statue. Eight days after that announcement, Verizon is already starting to push the 8.0 update to Pixel and Pixel XL handsets on its network.

Verizon recently updated its support pages for both the Pixel and Pixel XL, and under “Current Software Update Benefits”, the build number has been changed to OPR6.170623.012. Alongside this, there’s also new bit of text that reads —

Verizon Wireless is pleased to announce a new software update for your Pixel / Pixel XL Phone by Google. Android 8.0 Oreo improves your mobile experience with several new features and enhancements.

There was some justified worry surrounding Google’s decision to make the Pixel and Pixel XL exclusives to Verizon following the delayed update mess with the Galaxy Nexus a few years back, but the carrier has proven itself to be able to stay on top of regular and consistent updates with the Pixel line.

We’ve talked about Android 8.0 Oreo quite a bit already, and along with big features such as picture-in-picture, adaptive notification dots, a reorganized settings page, and more, there are also a lot of smaller changes that you may not notice right off the bat.

If you haven’t received the OTA update to your Pixel or Pixel XL on Verizon just yet, you can check to see if you have one waiting for you by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for update.

