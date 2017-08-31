Download the LG V30’s official wallpapers for your phone right now [Gallery]

LG officially unveiled the V30 to the world in the wee hours of the morning, and our initial hands-on time with the phone has been quite positive to say the least. The software on the V30 remains mostly unchanged from the G6, but as with the majority of phones, the V30 brings a ton of new wallpapers to spruce up its look. If you want to give your own device some of the V30’s aesthetic right now, you can download the official new wallpapers right here.

All of the wallpapers found on the V30 have been extracted in their original resolution (via PhoneArena), which com in at 1440 x 2880. There are twenty-one total wallpapers to choose from, and there’s a good deal of variety that gives each one a distinct and original look.

LG released a behind-the-scenes video about two weeks ago showing the creation process behind a few of the different wallpapers that are available here, and it puts a lot of perspective on just how much work actually goes into capturing these numerous images. If you haven’t checked it out yet, it’s definitely worth a quick watch.

We still don’t have a price or release date for the V30, but while we’re waiting for LG to release that info, check out the gallery below to give your existing phone a fresh, new look.

