Google’s next Android One phone is the Xiaomi Mi A1, features dual 12MP cameras

This past Friday, Xiaomi announced that it would be holding an event to unveil a new global smartphone series. That event took place earlier today in India, and the star of the show was Xiaomi’s first ever Android One device — the Xiaomi Mi A1.

Being an Android One device, the Xiaomi Mi A1 features a completely stock version of the Android OS. The phone is running Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box, and along with a confirmation that the A1 will receive an update to 8.0 Oreo before 2017 is over, Xiaomi also stated that it will be “one of the first” smartphones to be updated to Android P. It’s a little silly if you ask us to already start making claims that far out, but take it as you’d like.

Looking at the specifications for the Mi A1, the device shares a lot of similarities to the recently announced Mi 5X. There’s a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 3,080 mAh battery.

These specifications are not unlike what we’ve seen with past Android One phones, but what is unique here is the dual-camera system on the back. Xiaomi is utilizing two 12MP sensors on the Mi A1, with the secondary one being a telephoto lens. Not only will this allow you to zoom in on your subjects without losing image quality, but it will also help for capturing portrait photos with a bokeh effect.

Other features on the Mi A1 include a metal design, USB Type-C, dual-SIM support, a microSD card slot, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi phones are typically limited to Chinese markets, but with the Mi A1, the company is pushing for a global release. The Mi A1 will be available in more than 40 markets all across the globe, and while the United States isn’t one of them, this list includes India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Hungary, Russia, Egypt, South Africa, Mexico, and plenty more.

Pricing is currently set at 14,999 rupees, and that works out to around $234 USD. Looking at the hardware specifications and software being featured on the Mi A1, the device is shaping up to be one of the best Android One entries we’ve ever seen.

