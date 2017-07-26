Xiaomi’s Mi5X packs dual-cameras, metal design, Snapdragon 625 for around $220

Budget phones are a dime a dozen these days, and over in China, Xioami is known for kicking out heaps of them. The Mi5X is the latest affordable offering from the company, and for a price of around $220 USD, it brings quite a lot to the table.

In regards to its design, the Mi5X features an all-metal body with capacitive navigation buttons on the front and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The display measures in at 5.5-inches, and it uses a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. Powering the Mi5X is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 3,050 mAh battery.

Like we’ve seen with plenty of other handsets this year, the Mi5X comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. Both feature 12MP sensors, and similar to what OnePlus did with the OnePlus 5, the dual-lenses allow you to capture bokeh portrait shots and get close to your subject with optical zoom.

There’s 64GB of internal storage for saving all of your local apps, games, and other files, and the Mi5X is running MiUI 9 out of the box. The phone will be available for 1499 Yuan in China, which coverts to $221.92 USD. For that price, the Mi5X looks like a pretty solid buy.

Unfortunately, like the Mi AI speaker that Xiaomi also announced today, the Mi5X will likely never make its way to the States.

