Sharp’s latest Android One device for Japan has a whopping 4 day battery life

A year after launching its first Android One device for the Japanese market, Google is today announcing its fourth phone. The X1 is Sharp’s third One device and features a battery rated at four days of usage, as well as FeliCa support for Android Pay.

The device has very rounded edges and comes in white, dark purple, and an interesting mint green color. Below the 5.3-inch IGZO LCD display is an oblong fingerprint sensor, while the rear has a 16.4-megapixel camera and flash. The front camera has a wide-angle lens for selfies and shoots at 8-megapixels.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage expandable to 256GB via a microSD card slot. A large 3,900 mAh battery is rated for 4 days of usage and charges over USB-C.

The X1 also supports FeliCa — a popular smart card system used in Asian countries for banking and transit — for use in Android Pay. Lastly, the Sharp device is also water and dust proof.

This device is launching with Android 7.1 and comes with the same promise of monthly security updates for two years, along with one major update. The Sharp X1 is available now from Japanese carrier Y! mobile.

