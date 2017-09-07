What’s your pick among the new Google Assistant-powered speakers? [Poll]

Back in April, Google released an SDK that allowed third-party hardware manufacturers to integrate Assistant into its products. Now, months later, we’re starting to see Assistant integration come to new products. This includes new smart speakers that have the same capabilities as the Google Home.

What Google Assistant-powered smart speaker would you purchase?

Leading up to and during this year’s IFA, we saw a handful of companies announce new speakers that packed Google Assistant inside. These companies included Mobvoi, JBL, Sony, Zolo (Anker), and Panasonic.

The biggest difference between the smart speakers and the Google Home is the fact that these new products were made specifically to be premium-quality audio equipment. The Home, which does have a decent sounding speaker built-in, was meant to be used primarily as a means to communicate with the Assistant. So if your main interest is in having a great sounding speaker, it might be worth your time to look into the third-party options, which have the same Assistant functionality as the Home.

So, which Google Assistant-powered speaker are you most interested in? Do you prefer one of the new third-party speakers over the Google Home? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

