Project Fi introduces a trade-in program, likely coming to Google Store for Pixel 2

Alongside today’s announcement and launch of Android One in the US, Google’s Project Fi is also introducing a trade-in program that’ll allow users to send in old devices to receive a credit that can be used to purchase a new phone. Based on a new support page, it appears that a similar program is coming to the Google Store, potentially in time for the Pixel 2 launch…

Phone trade-in programs aren’t anything new. For years now, both mobile carriers and OEMs have offered customers trade-in options for their old devices. Project Fi is now joining those ranks as it will offer money to those who send in their old devices.

Since Project Fi’s program launched, the website now states the following:

Get up to $388 Fi service credit or a credit card refund when you trade in an eligible phone

After running through the trade-in program’s estimate tool, we know that Google will accept phones from Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, Motorola, and select Nexus-branded smartphones. The option to get an estimate appears right before you purchase your Android One device and Fi plan. Phones like the 128GB Nexus 6P will get you an estimated $165 if it’s fully working while a 32GB iPhone 7 Plus can net you up to $332.

According to a support page published by Google, it appears that a similar trade-in program could soon be launching on the Google Store. It specifically mentions that it can be used while purchasing the Pixel and Pixel XL.

The way this program should work is pretty simple. First, you’ll select which phone you would like to purchase. Before adding it to your cart, there will be an option in the “Extra” section that will take you to a tool to estimate the value of your current phone. When you receive your new handset, it’ll come with a return sleeve for your previous device. Once it has been received and inspected, Google will credit your account with whatever amount it deems your smartphone is worth.

Google has yet to make any official announcement about this trade-in program, and it’s not yet live on the Store’s website. It does make sense that Google would launch this program in time for the release of its upcoming Pixel 2 and 2 XL smartphones being announced on October 4.

