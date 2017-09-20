Do you plan to buy any of Nest’s new smart home security products? [Poll]

After several weeks of teasing, Nest finally unveiled several new products that really bring it into the world of smart home security. These products include the 4K-capable Cam IQ Outdoor, Hello video doorbell, and Nest Secure which includes home security monitoring with the use of an array of sensors and dongles.

Nest has been known for selling premium smart home products that work either as good or better than anything else on the market. Up until this point, the Alphabet-owned company sold smart thermostats, a smoke/carbon monoxide detector, and both indoor and outdoor security cameras.

As Stephen Hall put it earlier, “Nest has come out of hibernation.” Nest’s three new products not only increase the number of smart home items that it offers but makes for an entire ecosystem of tech that can be used in conjunction to secure and monitor your home or business. The only downside is that Nest products come with premium price tags and a monthly or yearly fee to use the company’s premiere features.

