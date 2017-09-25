Samsung Galaxy Note 8: How to make and send animated live messages

When the Galaxy Note 8 came out, many criticized the handset for being too similar to Samsung’s larger Galaxy S8+. But the Note 8 had one big differentiator: its S Pen. This specialized stylus allows users to take notes, capture screenshots, and more. New this year is the ability to create and send animated messages in the form of GIFs. Here’s how to make them…

How to make and send animated messages

Turn on your Note 8 Remove the S Pen from the handset and Air command will automatically launch Tap on Live message Select your desired color, pen type, and effect style from the options from the top bar Write or draw your message with the S Pen Tap on Done in the upper right side of the interface Your animated message will be saved in your Gallery application. It can then be shared using a various number of applications

