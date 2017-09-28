Google is apparently working on a competitor to the Amazon Echo Show

Earlier today we received a pair of juicy tips via email that we couldn’t yet verify, and they mentioned a potentially important forthcoming Google product that we’d only heard whispers about once before: a competitor to the Amazon Echo Show.

Now, thanks to TechCrunch’s apparent quick corroboration, we know that this information likely paints an accurate picture of Google’s plans for such a device. Apparently Google has an Echo Show competitor in the works with a 7-inch display and support for lots of its own services.

For the sake of transparency, I figured we could take things one step further and just show you the information we received directly. Based on my reading of TC’s story, it seems they received many if not all the same details. They hit on pretty much every point within the body of the below text.

The first tip is the bombshell, suggesting that there’s an Echo Show competitor codenamed “Manhattan” that will have support for lots of Google’s services: YouTube, Assistant, Photos, and others like Netflix. Also, it seems Google killed two similar products with bigger screens that would have launched alongside it.

The Echo Show killer will apparently also control Nest and other smart home devices. The tip we received also mentioned that Google is planning to launch a device to compete with the Echo Dot, which we found out last week is likely dubbed the Google Home Mini.

Google pulled YT from Echo Show because it will launch a similar device codenamed Manhattan. Same screen size as Echo Show. Manhattan will have YT, Google Assistant, Google Photos, Netflix, video calling. It will control Nest and other smart home devices. Google killed 2 other products with larger screens that would have competed with TVs. Google will launch device to compete with Echo Dot.

The second tip laid on more details about this supposed device, saying that it’s under “tremendous pressure” to launch this year and could be delayed. There are apparently some setbacks regarding planning and configuration. Other details are reiterated, and then the tip mentions that Google is exploring service partnerships with Geek Squad and Enjoy.

Tremendous pressure to launch this year. Might get delayed. Teething troubles about planning, config. Mid-sized screen was dropped first, then the large screen. Just the 7 inch now. YT, Cast, Assistant, Photos built in. Exploring service partnerships with Geek Squad and Enjoy. Options for monthly payment. Too many moving parts.

It’s impossible not to mention that the timing of this leak is interesting — with Google turning off YouTube support in the Amazon Echo Show and Amazon launching a whole hoarde of new products just the other day (at an event that felt rushed to beat Google to the punch, nonetheless).

We’re not sure how this device will be branded, but perhaps it will be a Google Home? We told you the other day about another Google Home that’s in the works — although it’s not clear when it will be launched. That one’s called the Google Home Max internally and we’re told it’ll have stereo speakers.