Exclusive: Google is developing a higher-end Google Home ‘Max’ w/ stereo speakers

- Sep. 27th 2017 10:14 am PT

Feature
View Comments

Google is developing a larger, higher-quality, and assumably higher-priced Google Home that would take on the likes of the Sonos Play:3, according to two sources familiar with the project. Both sources say that the device has stereo speakers, while one shared an internal name: Google Home “Max”.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We’re not sure on its feature set or design, but we’re told it has stereo speakers, which likely means a singular unit with dual mid-range drivers and perhaps a single tweeter — or some similar setup. In terms of its outer appearance, we’re only told that it’s “premium” in both design and materials. And yes, a source said that Google Home “Max” is certainly a tentative name.

The product also made an appearance, according to an anonymous tip we received earlier this year, in a focus group held by Google alongside products that might sound familiar after recent leaks: a smaller Google Home, a premium Chrome OS laptop, and other products, including a pair of smart headphones.

We’re not sure on the product’s stage of development, and it’s not clear whether it will be announced on October 4th alongside the recently-leaked Google Home Mini, the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, and the “Pixelbook” Chrome OS laptop. One source simply said that it was a “possibility.”

Announcing the product now and shipping it later this year might make sense from a strategic point of view, since the Apple HomePod is launching in December. But this speculative guess at a timeline is fuzzy at best, and plans can quickly change. At this point we simply don’t know.

Regardless, it’s clear that Google is highly-interested in expanding the Google Assistant’s reach in your home through dedicated hardware. Especially with the Apple HomePod coming to market as a premium smart speaker more intentionally geared toward high-quality music playback, it would make sense for Google to introduce an Assistant-powered offering with similar strengths.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google

Google

Stay up to date on news from Google headquarters. Be the first to learn about plans for Android, Google Plus, Google Apps, and more!
Google Home

Google Home
Google Home Max

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800