‘Google Home Mini’ leaks in three colors, reportedly priced at $49

Besides the Pixel 2, Google has also been rumored to be working on a smaller Google Home for its upcoming October 4th event. The first images of that smart speaker have leaked today and suggest Google is going after the cheap Echo Dot from Amazon.

The smaller Assistant speaker will reportedly (via Droid-Life) be called the “Google Home Mini.” Significantly shorter than the current Google Home, it is pebble-shaped with a fabric speaker grill at the top and a plastic-looking base at the bottom. Basically, a reverse of the existing model.

Like the current Home, the speakers are again covered in a fabric material and will come in three color combinations. Charcoal and Coral feature color matching fabrics and bottom bases, while Chalk features a white base and grey speaker cover.

The three images acquired by Droid-Life show four white lights arranged in a row at the center of the speaker. It’s unclear whether they will light up when active like the multi-colored Google dots. It’s also unclear whether there is a touch-sensitive surface like the original.

Unlike competing wireless products that have come out in recent months, the Google Home Mini will have to be plugged into power.

In contrast to the current $129 price, the Google Home Mini will reportedly come in at $49. The Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixelbook, and a new Daydream View also leaked today.

