Google Pixel 2 specs: 5-inch display, IP67 water resistant, Snapdragon 835, more

Google officially unveiled the Pixel 2 this morning but it was quickly overshadowed by the Pixel 2 XL. While the latter features many of the same features as the Pixel 2, this handset isn’t much of a step up compared to last year’s model. Here are the Google Pixel 2’s official specs…

Full hardware specifications for Google’s Pixel 2:

Google Pixel 2 Specification Android version Android 8.0 Oreo w/ Google UI Screen size 5-inch AMOLED Resolution 1920×1080 pixels PPI 441 ppi Primary camera 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixels, OIS, EIS, PDAF, LDAF Front camera 8MP, f/2.4, 1.4μm pixels, fixed focus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Storage 64GB or 128GB Expandable storage up to N/A RAM 4GB Battery 2,700mAh (nonremovable) Ports USB Type-C Weight 143 g Dimensions 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm Other features IP67 water and dust resistant, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, dual front-facing speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, Hi-Fi codecs, USB-PD, 18W rapid Charging Color options Kinda Blue, Just Black, Clearly White Carrier availability Shipping October 17 Base price off-contract ~$650 In-box accessories TBD

