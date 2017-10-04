Google Pixel 2 specs: 5-inch display, IP67 water resistant, Snapdragon 835, more

- Oct. 4th 2017 10:15 am PT

Google officially unveiled the Pixel 2 this morning but it was quickly overshadowed by the Pixel 2 XL. While the latter features many of the same features as the Pixel 2, this handset isn’t much of a step up compared to last year’s model. Here are the Google Pixel 2’s official specs…

Full hardware specifications for Google’s Pixel 2:

Google Pixel 2 Specification
Android version Android 8.0 Oreo w/ Google UI
Screen size 5-inch AMOLED
Resolution 1920×1080 pixels
PPI  441 ppi
Primary camera  12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixels, OIS, EIS, PDAF, LDAF
Front camera  8MP, f/2.4, 1.4μm pixels, fixed focus
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Storage 64GB or 128GB
Expandable storage up to N/A
RAM 4GB
Battery 2,700mAh (nonremovable)
Ports USB Type-C
Weight 143 g
Dimensions 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm
Other features IP67 water and dust resistant, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, dual front-facing speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, Hi-Fi codecs, USB-PD, 18W rapid Charging
Color options Kinda Blue, Just Black, Clearly White
Carrier availability Shipping October 17
Base price off-contract ~$650
In-box accessories TBD

Google Pixel 2

