Google Pixel 2 specs: 5-inch display, IP67 water resistant, Snapdragon 835, more

Google officially unveiled the Pixel 2 this morning but it was quickly overshadowed by the Pixel 2 XL. While the latter features many of the same features as the Pixel 2, this handset isn’t much of a step up compared to last year’s model. Here are the Google Pixel 2’s official specs…
Full hardware specifications for Google’s Pixel 2:
|Google Pixel 2
|Specification
|Android version
|Android 8.0 Oreo w/ Google UI
|Screen size
|5-inch AMOLED
|Resolution
|1920×1080 pixels
|PPI
|441 ppi
|Primary camera
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixels, OIS, EIS, PDAF, LDAF
|Front camera
|8MP, f/2.4, 1.4μm pixels, fixed focus
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Storage
|64GB or 128GB
|Expandable storage up to
|N/A
|RAM
|4GB
|Battery
|2,700mAh (nonremovable)
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|Weight
|143 g
|Dimensions
|145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm
|Other features
|IP67 water and dust resistant, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, dual front-facing speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, Hi-Fi codecs, USB-PD, 18W rapid Charging
|Color options
|Kinda Blue, Just Black, Clearly White
|Carrier availability
|Shipping October 17
|Base price off-contract
|~$650
|In-box accessories
|TBD
